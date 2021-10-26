Pint for a Pint: Donate blood and get a free beer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a critical blood shortage hitting Michigan right now, but Versiti Blood Center is finding a way for people to donate a pint of blood while offering a different kind of pint in return: beer.

The incentive runs through the end of October. All you have to do is donate at a blood center or participating community blood drive and you’ll get a limited-edition pint glass, plus a coupon for a drink at a local brewery.

Some of the participating breweries include New Holland Brewing Company, Rockford Brewing Company and Saugatuck Brewing Company.

Dawn Kaiser, the area vice president and director of donor services, says the need is critical.

“Right now, we are short of all types, specifically of O+. We have about a day or less of O+ blood on our shelves. We’re calling for all donors to come in and first-time donors as well. If you’ve never donated blood before, it’s a great time to come in and donate blood,” said Kaiser.

There are multiple donation centers in West Michigan including in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

