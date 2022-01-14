Pine Rest opens new substance use disorder facility in Cutlerville

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services has opened a new 12-bed substance use disorder facility in Cutlerville.

The Birch Lodge Substance Use Disorder Residential Unit, located at the Pine Rest Cutlerville campus at 68th Street SE, will offer additional residential care for Pine Rest’s program and provide short-term care for patients, averaging seven to 10 days.

Officials say that by expanding the facility from 14 beds to 26 beds, the program is expected to be able to treat up to 400 additional patients each year.

“We are thrilled to open the newly-renovated Birch Lodge facility and to expand our services that help patients take the next steps in their recovery journey,” Pine Rest President and CEO Mark Eastburg said. “This expansion of residential care is deeply needed, and it is an important response to our community’s mental health struggles as a result of the pandemic. We are excited to provide an expanded space that will offer a continuum of care for those who seek support.”

For more information about the Birch Lodge Residential Unit, call Pine Rest’s central access number at 866.852.4001 or visit pinerest.org/residential-short-term.

*Correction: A previous version of this article gave the incorrect address of the facility. We regret the error, which has been fixed.