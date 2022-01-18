Pine Rest opens new residential unit for substance use disorder treatment

CULTERVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Pine Rest will be opening a new residential care facility for its substance use disorder treatment program.

On Tuesday, Pine Rest will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Birch Lodge Substance Use Disorder Residential Unit.

The new facility will expand Pine Rest’s substance use disorder services from 14 to 26 beds. Pine Rest said it expects to treat up to 400 additional patients each year. It will also allow patients to participate in group therapy, spiritual reflection, case management sessions, technology time, fitness time and recovery support meetings, according to a news release.

“This expansion of residential care is deeply needed, and it is an important response to our community’s mental health struggles as a result of the pandemic. We are excited to provide an expanded space that will offer a continuum of care for those who seek support,” Pine Rest President and CEO Mark Eastburg said in a news release.

