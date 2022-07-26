GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — In an effort to help address the nurse shortage, Pine Rest is offering scholarships for local nursing students in exchange for a commitment to work there after graduation.

Students who qualify will receive up to $40,000 in tuition assistance, Pine Rest and Grand Valley State University said in a Tuesday release. After graduation, the student will work at Pine Rest for at least two years.

GVSU is the first school in West Michigan that Pine Rest has partnered with for the program. It said it is expecting several other schools to enter into similar agreements. According to Pine Rest’s website, students must be accepted into a nursing program at Calvin University, Cornerstone University, Montcalm Community College or GVSU before applying to the Pine Rest Academy.

“At Pine Rest, we believe that the best way to develop a knowledgeable and compassionate staff is to offer support and mentorship,” Gretchen Johnson, the chief nurse executive at Pine Rest, said in the release. “The Pine Rest Academy will not only remove financial barriers for college students seeking a nursing degree, it will also provide hands-on behavioral health training and create a smoother path to employment. This model will ultimately make a big impact on patient care.”

For more information, go to pinerest.org.