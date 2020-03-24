Closings & Delays
Pine Rest looking to hire, continues to accept patients

Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services continues to accept patients looking for treatment amid COVID-19 concerns, the company says it’s important that it continues to hire staff.

The company says the position with the most openings is the psychiatric technician position.

The position will work with patients and resident to help them achieve goals. You would also work closely with advanced practiced professionals.

Pine Rest says it offers employees opportunities to grow within the company.

Job openings ask that applicants have a high school diploma or GED.

More information on job openings at Pine Rest can be found on its website.

