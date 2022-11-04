GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services near Grand Rapids is launching a new substance abuse treatment program lab with “partial hospitalization” — a day treatment program.

The Partial Hospitalization (Day) Program at Pine Rest’s Cutlerville campus is for patients 18 and older who need short-term intensive substance abuse treatment but don’t need round-the-clock care.

In it, patients will go to treatment an average of five days in a week, with group treatment and individual meetings with psychiatrists, therapists, case managers and nurses. The program will build a social support system for them as they build a plan and skills to prevent a relapse.

“Our step-down approach to substance use disorders fills a critical gap, and it is a direct response to our community’s increased addiction struggles coming out of the pandemic,” Dr. Cameron Risma, an addiction psychologist at Pine Rest, said in a Friday statement. “We are excited to provide a service that will complete a continuum of care for those who seek support.”

Pine Rest expects the program serve 150 people in the first year and more in the future.

The hospital also offers inpatient care for those who need it. For more information about all of Pine Rest’s addiction programs, call 866.852.4001.