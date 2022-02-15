Pine Rest expands psychological consultation center

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Pine Rest has expanded its Byron Center facility.

On Monday, the behavioral health provider doubled the size of its psychological consultation center and moving to a brand new facility. The new location is 6500 Byron Center Ave.

The goal is to expand evaluation and diagnosis of conditions such as ADHD, autism, Alzheimer’s and more. The need for these services has grown more than 40% in 2021, largely in patients ages 18 to 35. Mark Eastburg, Ph.D., President and CEO of Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services said that this expansion aims to relieve the backlog of doctor referrals and testing.

“This new facility doubles the center’s capacity and allows us to expand our clinical team, increasing access for patients from throughout the West Michigan region and beyond,” Eastburg said.

The new facility includes assessments for all ages through a health care team of psychologists, neuropsychologists and psychiatrists. Although Pine Rest has already doubled the number of clinicians on its team to provide assessments, the new location offers both a new space and room to hire more psychological experts.

Pine Rest’s new Psychological Consultation Center is looking to hire for support roles, psychometrists, fully licensed psychologists and a fellowship trained neuropsychologist. For all open positions, visit www.pinerest.org/careers.

To schedule an appointment at the new center, call 866.852.4001.