Pine Rest Psychological Consultation Center doubles capacity

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Pine Rest has opened the biggest psychological consultation center in West Michigan that will double capacity to meet the growing need for mental health services.

The Byron Township center, which expands offices from 21 to 40, began seeing patients on Monday.

Dr. Bruce Retterath, a clinical director and psychologist, says the opening is a major expansion that will help the organization better serve the community.

The pandemic has led to a 40% increase in demand for the center, which evaluated more than 4,800 patients in 2021. The 18 to 35 age group saw the biggest growth in need.

“We were able to change the way that we saw people because of the virtual and actually increased our number of people we are seeing.” Retterath said. “Now as we’re looking at that passing, we needed to really create a setting where people could come in and be seen on site.”

The center focuses on assessing patients and matching them with the appropriate care. It is relocating from the Pine Rest campus in Cutlerville.

“We were landlocked in our previous location and needed to move out and expand,” Retterath said.

A Pine Rest Psychological Consolation Center.

Inside Pine Rest’s Psychological Consolation Center.

Pine Rest has also had to increase hiring to meet the need and is offering incentives like hiring bonuses to new staff. The center says it can be a challenge to find qualified candidates, but it has already hired additional clinicians.

“We do have some candidates but we’re looking at adding probably two to six psychologists over the next few years,” Retterath said.

Some patients have had challenges finding care, and the goal of the center is reduce the wait for assessments.

“We’re not seeing people as quickly as we would like to,” Retterath said. “Access is something that the organization is very keyed into and so part of the reason why we chose to expand the way we did is to improve that access.”

For information on the services Pine Rest provides, go to pinerest.org.