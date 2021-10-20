Pine Rest adding 200 jobs, holding open interviews

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is looking to fill around 200 new positions to keep up with a statewide increase in demand for mental health care during the pandemic.

The mental health organization will be holding open interview to fill the roles, it said in a Wednesday release. It is looking to fill a variety of both part-time and full-time positions at all locations, including entry-level and skilled roles.

“Right now demand is so strong,” said Robert Nykamp, Pine Rest’s vice president and chief operating officer. “So many more people are seeking it and we need to meet that demand.”

The open interviews will be held every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Oct. 26 to Dec. 28 at the Gerald and Jane-Ann Postma Center for Worship and Education at its Cutlerville campus, located at 300 68th St. SE.

Those interested are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume. More information on the open positions can be found at pinerest.org.