ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A truck hit a house and struck a gas line in Comstock Park Wednesday, Kent County dispatch confirmed.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Stowell Street, dispatch said.

A pickup truck went through the front door of a two-story house, taking down the front porch and hitting a gas line in the process, according to dispatch.

Firefighters responded. The truck driver was freed, dispatch said.

The Alpine Township Fire Department told News 8 the driver, who was the only person in the truck, was taken to a local hospital.

Nobody was in the home at the time, and there was no gas leak, firefighters said.

This is a developing story. News 8 will continue to update it as more information becomes available.