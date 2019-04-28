Photos: Wyoming Spring Carnival
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming is hosting its Spring Carnival at Lamar Park.
The event, which began Friday and runs through May 5, benefits Wyoming's parks and recreation and the Greater Wyoming Community Resource Alliance.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
