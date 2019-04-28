Kent County

Photos: Wyoming Spring Carnival

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming is hosting its Spring Carnival at Lamar Park.

The event, which began Friday and runs through May 5, benefits Wyoming's parks and recreation and the Greater Wyoming Community Resource Alliance.

