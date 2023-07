A truck caught fire near Rockford on July 29, 2023.

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A truck caught fire by a rest stop on US-131 near Rockford Saturday.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at US-131 southbound and 525 Old US 31 Highway in Algoma Township, according to the Kent County Dispatch Authority.

Dispatch said the Algoma Township Fire Department responded and no injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire.