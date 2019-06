GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Davenport University celebrated the community’s top business leaders Friday with its annual Excellence in Business Dinner Gala.

University of Michigan basketball head coach John Beilein addressed attendees during this year’s event. Rockford Construction CEO Mike VanGessel was awarded the Peter C. Cook Excellence in Business Award.

Davenport University says the gala has raised more than $2.4 million in scholarships for students.

