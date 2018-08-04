Kent County

Photos: 2018 Insane Inflatable 5K

Posted: Aug 04, 2018 03:32 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2018 03:33 PM EDT

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of athletes took to Millennium Park in Walker Saturday to run through inflatable obstacles during a 5K.

The Insane Inflatable 5K gave runners and people just looking for a fun way to exercise a chance to get out and run through an extensive inflatable obstacle course.

More information on Insane Inflatable 5Ks can be found on its website.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


