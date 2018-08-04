Photos: 2018 Insane Inflatable 5K
WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of athletes took to Millennium Park in Walker Saturday to run through inflatable obstacles during a 5K.
The Insane Inflatable 5K gave runners and people just looking for a fun way to exercise a chance to get out and run through an extensive inflatable obstacle course.
More information on Insane Inflatable 5Ks can be found on its website.
