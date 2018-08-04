Photos: 2018 Insane Inflatable 5K

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Insane Inflatable 5K was held on Aug. 4, 2018 at Millennium Park in Walker, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of athletes took to Millennium Park in Walker Saturday to run through inflatable obstacles during a 5K.

The Insane Inflatable 5K gave runners and people just looking for a fun way to exercise a chance to get out and run through an extensive inflatable obstacle course.

More information on Insane Inflatable 5Ks can be found on its website.

Check out some photos:

