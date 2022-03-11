Phoenix Theatres at Woodland Mall to open next month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The newly remodeled movie theatre at the Woodland Mall is scheduled to open next month.

Phoenix Theatres announced its grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, April 14. The movies that will be featured include “Fantastic Beasts — The Secrets of Dumbledore,” Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” “Father Stu,” “Marvel’s Morbius,” “The Lost City” and “The Batman.”

The Michigan-based movie theatre chain is converting the stadium seating of the former Celebration Cinema into platforms that’ll fit heated reclining seats. All 14 auditoriums will get 4K projection screens; several will house the premium Dolby Atmos sound system, complete with subwoofers installed in each seat.

The theater’s former arcade is being transformed into a lounge area complete with a baby grand piano programmed to play music. The outside sign is being refurbished with new neon and lights. The updated concession area will grow to include canned beer and a wine dispenser.