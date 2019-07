A photo of a house fire on 32nd Street SW, east of Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming. (July 11, 2019)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that killed some pets.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on 32nd Street SW near Highgate Avenue SW, just west of US-131.

Everyone inside the home safely escaped, but neighbors tell 24 Hour News 8 pets inside the burning home didn’t make it out.

The number of pets killed in the fire and the extent of damage to the home is unclear.