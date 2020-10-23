Peter Secchia’s wife hospitalized with COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Joan Secchia, the wife of late U.S. Ambassador Peter Secchia, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

A family spokesperson confirmed Joan Secchia’s hospitalization to News 8 Friday. Her symptoms are not severe, the spokesperson said. She is improving and is expected to be released within the next few days.

Her husband Peter Secchia, a former ambassador to Italy, businessman and philanthropist, died Wednesday. While he had long been battling health issues, he had recently contracted COVID-19.

Peters Secchia was 83.