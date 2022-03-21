WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to adopt a new pet, or to just celebrate the ones you already have, you’ll want to head to the Deltaplex this weekend.

The West Michigan Pet Expo is returning for the first time in two years. There will be more than 50 pet-related vendors and thousands of animal products on hand. Several local shelters and animal rescues will be on-site with animals up for adoption.

There will be a petting zoo, pony rides and a canine show that will was featured on “America’s Got Talent.”

The Pet Expo runs March 26 and 27. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Kids under the age of 4 get in for free.

More information can be found at deltaplex.com.

For a conversation about the West Michigan Pet Expo with Star 105.7’s John Macleod, watch the video in the player above.