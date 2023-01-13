KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was shot in the leg at an apartment in Kentwood Friday night, police said.

Officers with the Kentwood Police Department were called to an apartment on Breton Road SE between 44th Street and Walma Avenue around 5:42 p.m. for reports of a person shot in the leg.

When officers and firefighters arrived, they treated the victim’s injuries. The victim was then taken to the hospital. The injuries are not life threatening, according to police.

Police said that the suspect and the victim knew each other. The suspect was not arrested.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or SilentObserver.org.