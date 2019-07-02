Man rescued from Caledonia silo, injured

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews rescued a man who was stuck in a silo for more than two hours in downtown Caledonia.

Kent County dispatchers took the call shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Caledonia Farmers Elevator Co. on E. Main Street at S. Lake Street SE.

Authorities said a 58-year-old man was cleaning the silo when his leg became entangled in an auger moving corn into a chute below.

In a news release issued at 12:18 p.m., Sgt. Joel Roon with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said rescue crews had just recently freed the man from the auger.

The worker, identified as a 58-year-old man from Ada, was taken by ambulance to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with a serious leg injury. Roon says the man was conscious and alert at the time.