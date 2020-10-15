Person of interest ID’d in shooting that injured toddler

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for help in finding a person of interest after a 2-year-old was shot in Wyoming earlier this month.

Police say they responded to a local hospital on Oct. 4 around 7 p.m. The shooting happened on 29th Street SW near Byron Center Avenue SW.

The 2-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening-injuries. He is still being treated and is in “extremely critical condition.”

Detectives have identified Larry Earl Cooper Jr. as a person of interest. Cooper is wanted on a parole violation and has not turned himself in as of Thursday afternoon.

Police are urgently asking anyone with information on the incident or Cooper’s whereabouts to contact them at 616.530.7300 or 911. You can also contact Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.