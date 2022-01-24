Pepper spray used on Kent Co. inmates who would not return to cells

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Staff at the Kent County Jail used pepper spray and pepper balls on inmates who would not go back to their cells.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday a corrections deputy doing a block check smelled smoke, a spokesperson for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told News 8. The smoke was possibly contraband.

While trying to find the source of the smell, the deputy told inmates to go to their cells. Many went to their cells, by a handful refused, the sheriff’s office says.

Other staff were called to help, and pepper spray and pepper balls were used to get them to go back to their cells.

The spokesperson said the tools were used instead of trying to move them using physical force, because doing so would have a higher risk of injury to both the inmates and the staff.