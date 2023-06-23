KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Buddy’s in Kentwood was busy Friday morning as people sat outside the restaurant on National Detroit-Style Pizza Day.

They waited for the restaurant to open so they could get certificates for one free pizza a month. There were about 20 people in line by 7 a.m.

Its part of a special the company is offering at its dine-in locations to celebrate the national day and 77 years of business.

Sawyer and his friends standing in front of the tent they slept in to get free pizzas each month.

“We are geared up and ready to go. We are the original. There are other Detroit style pizzas out there but nothing will touch Buddy’s,” Samantha Morell, a manager at Buddy’s said.

Sawyer Phil and his two friends arrived at the Kentwood location around midnight to camp outside and claim the first three spots in line.

“I found out about it yesterday,” Phil said. “I like Buddy’s. My dad lives in Detroit so I grew up with the old Buddy’s he used to bring me there as a kid.”

Buddy’s is known for creating the first Detroit-style pizza which is square-shaped different than your typical round pizza.

It was just three years ago that the registrar at the national day calendar proclaimed National Detroit-Style Pizza day to be observed annually on June 23.

“I love Buddy’s pizza and I’ve been eating it for a while since they got here and I really enjoy it,” one person in line said.

For every pizza sold at all of its 22 locations, Buddy’s will donate $1 to the Salvation Army.

It’s something Buddy’s has been doing for the last two years as part of this national day.

Last year, they collectively raised over $10,000.

“We care about everybody and everything at Buddy’s,” Morell said. “I’ve been a part of Buddy’s since they’ve come to the west side four years ago and it’s not just a family as far as staff and stores but within the community. We like to get out in the community.”

In West Michigan, you can buy a pizza at the Kentwood, Walker and Portage locations.