The Averill Historical Museum in Ada Township. (Courtesy of the Ada Historical Society)

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An upcoming event in Ada is giving people a glimpse of what life was like 200 years ago.

The Fur Trade Encampment will feature participants camping on the grounds of the Ada History Center on Headley Street. Cooking demonstrations will take place at 1 p.m. each day.

“It’s really trying to bring history back to life. Really what we’re trying to do is preserve, share and celebrate Ada’s unique history,” said Jeanne Ferro with the Ada Historical Society.

Some of the participants in the event are direct descendants of Rix Robinson, who was the first European settler in the Ada area.

“They’ll be living the life of the fur traders will all their authentic gear, tents, which they’ll be sleeping in, they’ll be cooking over an open fire,” said Ferro.

Ferro said the event is great for kids and adults.

“I think it’s important because we need to know where we came from. I don’t think we can appreciate who we are as a community, who we are culturally, without knowing what has gone into making things as they are in the present day,” said Ferro.

The Fur Trade Encampment will run September 15-17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ada History Center on Headley Street.