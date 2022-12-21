Inside the Family Fare near Bryon Center Avenue and M-6 in Wyoming on Dec. 21, 2022.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan grocery stores are seeing an increase in business as people stock up ahead of the winter storm and the Christmas holiday.

The Family Fare location near Byron Center Ave and M-6 saw a steady stream of customers throughout the day Wednesday.

Workers at the store were busy keeping store shelves stocked.

The manager of the location said they have the resources to handle the demand.

“I have an amazing team to take care of the additional sales that we have experienced with the upcoming storm,” said Store Director Mary Mulder. “Our sales yesterday were absolutely phenomenal and today we’re seeing almost quadruple our shop online sales coming through.”

Cloeann Fisher went to the store to make sure she was ready to have supplies for throughout the weekend.

“I got extra meat, extra eggs, extra milk,” Fisher said. “I have everything that I needed for Christmas but … I need to make sure that I’m ready so that we can hunker down when the storm is here.”

Spartan Nash has plenty in stock to meet the need, according to spokesperson Caitlin Gardner.

“It’s almost 150 retail stores across the country,” Gardner said. “All of those are seeing a lot of holiday shoppers coming in especially with Christmas around the corner.”

The grocer says it always prepares to have extra food this time of year.

“We have a very strong supply chain and that’s the best parts about Spartan Nash is we have our retail stores, but we also have this really robust supply chain and we have prepared for the holidays months ago,” Gardner said.

Customers like Fisher say they will enjoy the holiday even with some changes.

“We had to move Christmas because they usually come in and we would have it this weekend, so yesterday we decided we need to move it back a week,” Fisher said.