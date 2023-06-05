GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to get your puppy fix while supporting a great cause, the Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its largest fundraiser of the year Tuesday night.

People and pets are invited to the Bissell Blocktail Party, which will take place on the East Grand Rapids High School track from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event raises money for the foundation to continue offering vital services for pets in need.

“Bissell Pet Foundation is housed right here in Grand Rapids, Michigan, west Michigan as a whole, but we help pets throughout the country to get them adopted and spayed and neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and basically to do anything that we can to find them loving homes,” Brittany Schlacter, marketing specialist for the Bissell Pet Foundation, said.

This year’s Blocktail Party is Western themed and will feature live grilling with Chef Paul Wahlberg of Wahlburgers, food from other local restaurants, cocktails, caricatures, a silent auction, and much more. There will also be dogs available for adoption.

“It’s the perfect excuse to get outside and kind of rub shoulders with other animal lovers, and then obviously pet all the dogs, which is always the most fun part of the party,” Schlacter said.

Tickets for the event are $100 in advance online. There will be a limited number of tickets available at the door for $125. Anyone with a valid student ID can get a ticket for $50. Each ticket includes food and a drink.

“When you purchase your Blocktail ticket, 100% of those proceeds are going to support Bissell Pet Foundation’s lifesaving programs, and that is directly ending pet homelessness throughout the country,” Schlacter said.

You can learn more about the Bissell Pet Foundation here.