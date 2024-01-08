PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Newly-renovated event space The Gilmore saw a busy holiday season.

The Comstock Park venue along West River Drive, formerly English Hills Terrace, was purchased by the Gilmore Collection in 2021. Crews have been working over the past few years to renovate it in between events, updating the flooring, ceiling tiles, light fixtures and carpeting.

The biggest part of the project was redoing the parking lot, which has several hundred parking spaces.

There’s still more work to be done, and Lori Wilmes, the executive assistant to the director of catering of Gilmore Catering said the plan is to continually update the space as needed. Work this summer will update gardens and plans are underway to add two lounges for brides and grooms.

The Gilmore was renovated with an ‘art deco elegance,’ the company says, with a “nod to the roaring twenties, characterized by sleek lines, bold geometric patterns, and sumptuous materials that exude luxury.”

Wilmes said the venue, which has three separate spaces, can host between 100 to 800 people at a time.

“We just have the functionality be able to host so many people here at the building,” she said. “That’s a big draw, because when once you get to a certain point with guest count, you’re very limited here in town. And we’re breaking those limits here.”

Wilmes said the feedback from the community “has been great.”

“A lot of the community is very familiar with the building when it was previously English Hills, so they’ve seen the transformation just some of the things that we’ve done and they are on board with it, they want to continue to see more of what we were doing,” she said.

During the holiday season, the company hit records “left and right,” Wilmes said, and things went well for the venue.

“Gilmore Catering as a whole is a well-known name in town and we try to live up to that standard,” she said. “We have a high level of service and standards that we try to offer to our clients and our customers, and we try to give them those memorable events and that keeps them coming back year after year.”