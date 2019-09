A pedestrian was struck on 60th Street in Kentwood Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A college student was hit by a car while crossing a street in Kentwood Monday morning.

The Kent County sheriff’s deputies told News 8 that before 7 a.m. Monday a Grand Rapids Community College student was hit while crossing 60th Street near Division Avenue as she was heading to the bus stop.

She was taken to the hospital with complaints of head and leg pain.

