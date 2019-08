PLAINFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Kent County dispatch told 24 Hour News 8 that someone was hit by a vehicle near Rogue River Road NE and West River Drive NE just before 1 a.m.

The severity of the victim’s injuries and what caused the incident is unclear.

Authorities said it was not a hit and run and did not have information about the driver.