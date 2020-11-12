Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Wyoming Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Burlingame Avenue near Chicago Drive in Wyoming.

Kent County dispatchers said Burlingame is closed between Chicago Drive and Engle Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It’s unknown if there are any reports of injuries or what led to the crash.

Anyone with information should call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.