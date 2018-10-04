Kent County

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Kentwood

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 06:51 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 07:26 AM EDT

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Kentwood Thursday morning, according to Kent County dispatchers.

It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and 60th Street, near East Kentwood High School.

It’s unknown what led to the crash or extent of injuries.

24 Hour News 8 is working to find out more information about the crash.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night

Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming
Photos: Vehicles hit Chase Bank in Wyoming