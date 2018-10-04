Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Kentwood

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Kentwood Thursday morning, according to Kent County dispatchers.

It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue and 60th Street, near East Kentwood High School.

It’s unknown what led to the crash or extent of injuries.

24 Hour News 8 is working to find out more information about the crash. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.