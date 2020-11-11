Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Kentwood

Police are on scene after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Kentwood Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Kentwood Wednesday morning.

Kent County dispatchers told News 8 that the crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 44th Street and Broadmoor Avenue SE in Kentwood.

Police on scene told News 8 that the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but those injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation, but police said the driver is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.