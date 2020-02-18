Pedestrian struck by car in Wyoming

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Wyoming Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Wyoming Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on 28th Street SW near the intersection of Burlingame Avenue SW.

The right lane of eastbound 28th Street is closed while authorities investigate the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route. Police said they expect the roadway will be open by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, was trying to cross 28th Street west of the intersection and did not use the crosswalk when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, according to a Wyoming Department of Public Safety news release.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

The driver was not injured.