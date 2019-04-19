Kent County

Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Plainfield Township

Apr 19, 2019

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 20-year-old Rockford man was struck and killed by a vehicle near Fifth Third Ballpark early Friday morning.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on West River Drive NE near the US-131 interchange in Plainfield Township. 

The pedestrian, the Kent County Sheriff's Office identified as Brett David Riebschleger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. 

West River Drive as well as the US-131 exit- and on-ramps were blocked as authorities investigated, but have since reopened. 

