Pedestrian hit and killed in Plainfield Township

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 46-year-old man from Comstock Park was hit and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 1 a.m. on West River Drive NE. Deputies say the pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the car was a 22-year-old female from Cannon Township who remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Deputies say while alcohol is not believed to be a factor with the driver, they believe it played a role with the pedestrian.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the pedestrian at this time.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.