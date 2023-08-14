KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a Monday morning crash in Kentwood.

Just after 6 a.m., officers with the Kentwood Police Department were sent to the intersection of 54th Street SE and Division Avenue SE after receiving reports about a crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the police department said.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentwood police at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The crash remains under investigation.