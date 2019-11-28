Pedestrian not using crosswalk; hit and killed

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night after not using a crosswalk in Wyoming, according to police.

Authorities said around 8 p.m. officers responded to a serious traffic crash on 28th Street, just west of Buchanan Avenue SW.

A vehicle driving eastbound on 28th Street had a green light when a pedestrian, who failed to use the crosswalk, ran through traffic and collided with the vehicle.

Police said a 26-year-old female from Jenison was driving the vehicle that hit the 52-year-old homeless man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.