Pedestrian injured in Grand Rapids Township crash

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle near Grand Rapids Friday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cascade Road SE and East Beltline Avenue SE in Grand Rapids Township.

The sheriff’s office said the pedestrian was northbound on East Beltline and tried to cross Cascade Road when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to a KCSO news release.