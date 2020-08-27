Pedestrian hospitalized after crash in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Wyoming Wednesday night.

Kent County dispatchers told News 8 that the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 28th Street and Division Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Police said the victim was crossing the street where there wasn’t a crosswalk and the driver was not ticketed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.