LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Saturday evening, according to police.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Fulton Street near Gezina Street in Lowell Township. While driving on a dark roadway, a vehicle hit a 43-year-old man from Lowell who was crossing the road wearing dark clothing, according to Michigan State Police.

The man was taken to the hospital in “critical condition,” police say. They did not identify him.

No one in the vehicle was hurt, police said.

MSP is investigating the crash.