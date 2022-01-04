Pedestrian hit, injured on Alpine Avenue

A pedestrian was hit on Alpine Avenue in Walker. (Jan. 04, 2022)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a car Tuesday near Green Ridge Square in Walker.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Alpine Avenue near Center Drive, police say.

The pedestrian was injured, but it’s not yet clear how seriously. The circumstances leading up to the crash have not yet been released.

All northbound lanes of traffic on Alpine Avenue were blocked while emergency responders were on the scene.

The Walker Police Department along with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.