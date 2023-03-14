Police investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Wyoming Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — An intersection in Wyoming is closed after a pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash Tuesday morning.

The Kent County Dispatch Authority said the crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of S. Division Avenue and 32nd Street SE.

The intersection is closed as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene, according to dispatch. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said the pedestrian, a 67-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

It’s unknown what led to the crash.

