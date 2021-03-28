Pedestrian hit by car, dies in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Walker Saturday night.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Wilson Avenue SW near Johnson Park.

The Walker Police Department says a pedestrian was crossing Wilson Avenue and was hit by a car. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

Additional information on the victim has not yet been released.

Police say they believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash, though the investigation still continues under the Walker Police Department.