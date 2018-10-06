Kent County

Pedestrian hit by vehicle, injured in Kent Co.

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 01:28 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 02:48 PM EDT

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Kent County Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 12:53 p.m. near the intersection of Division Avenue S and Carriage Lane SW just south of M-6.

Authorities said a man was riding his skateboard on the southbound sidewalk and fell into the road. He was then hit and dragged a short distance by the vehicle.

The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, but was freed by pedestrians and first responders before being taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


