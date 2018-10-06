Pedestrian hit by vehicle, injured in Kent Co.
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle in Kent County Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 12:53 p.m. near the intersection of Division Avenue S and Carriage Lane SW just south of M-6.
Authorities said a man was riding his skateboard on the southbound sidewalk and fell into the road. He was then hit and dragged a short distance by the vehicle.
The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, but was freed by pedestrians and first responders before being taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that aren't considered to be life-threatening.
