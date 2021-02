Police respond after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Wyoming on Feb. 3, 2021.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Wyoming Wednesday night, authorities said.

It happened around 7:55 p.m. on 28th Street SE, just west of South Division Avenue.

The Wyoming Police Department responded to the scene.

The victim’s condition has not yet been released by authorities.

28th Street is closed in both directions from Division Avenue to Buchanan Avenue SW. People are advised to avoid the area at this time.

News 8 will provide more details as they available.