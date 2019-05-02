Kent County

Pedestrian hit by car on 28th St. in Wyoming

By:

Posted: May 01, 2019 10:38 PM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 10:38 PM EDT

Pedestrian hit by car on 28th St. in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Wyoming Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on 28th Street west of Burlingame Avenue.

Kent County dispatchers say injuries were reported, but it was unclear how serious those injuries are.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet known.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park

Photo Galleries