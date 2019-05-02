Pedestrian hit by car on 28th St. in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Wyoming Wednesday night.
It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on 28th Street west of Burlingame Avenue.
Kent County dispatchers say injuries were reported, but it was unclear how serious those injuries are.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are not yet known.
