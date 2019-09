Emergency responders on the scene after a pedestrian was hit by a car on 28th Street in Cascade Township. (Sept. 17, 2019)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by an SUV near Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on 28th Street near the Walmart east of Kraft Avenue SE in Cascade Township.

It wasn’t clear how seriously the pedestrian was hurt.

The circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately known, but the crash did not happen at a crosswalk.

Eastbound 28th was shut down in the area while emergency responders were on the scene.