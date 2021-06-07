Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Walker

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Walker Monday morning.

The Walker Police Department said officers were called shortly before 5 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car on West River Drive NW near the intersection of N Park Street NE.

Two pedestrians were walking in the right lane of southbound West River Drive when one of them was hit by a southbound vehicle, according to WPD.

Police said the pedestrian, a 20-year-old Grand Rapids resident, was killed in the crash. The driver, a 53-year-old Belmont resident, and other pedestrian were not injured.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

The police department said speed and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.