Pedestrians hit by cars along Division Avenue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two pedestrians were hit by cars during two separate incidents along Division Avenue Sunday night, police say.

The first incident happened around 9:20 p.m. near South Division Avenue and Burton Street SW.

Grand Rapids police say one person was injured.

It is unknown what led up to the incident at this time, but police say the car left the scene.

Also along Division Avenue, Wyoming police say another person was hit near 39th Street.

They say a car driving north on Division hit a person crossing the street. The pedestrian was not using a crosswalk, police say.

Police say more details will be provided at a later time. Check back for updates.