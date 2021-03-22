Bicyclist hit by car in Wyoming, lanes closed in area

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A person riding a bike was hit by a car Monday evening in Wyoming, authorities say.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Byron Center Avenue near 44th Street.

Police say a westbound vehicle hit the bicyclist. They say the victim was riding on the crosswalk and that it was not their turn to cross.

The victim, a 19-year-old man of Wyoming, was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital, authorities say.

Southbound lanes on Byron Center Avenue are being blocked off at Fox Run near Lemery Park. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for several hours.

The Wyoming Police Department and fire crews are on scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the incident.

Anyone with information can contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.